Woot Launches Huge Refurb Sale on Windows Laptops

If you need a laptop but don't want to spend a ton of money, Woot has just kicked off a huge sale on refurbished Windows laptops from various brands that you need to see. While there are some bargain basement options that aren't great investments, there are a few midrange options in the mix that are worth considering plus some models targeted to heavy workloads that are priced well.

It's important to remember that all of these laptops are refurbished. That helps to keep prices low but also means you're not getting a brand new machine and you'll only get 90 days of warranty coverage. Many of the machines are running sixth and eighth-gen Intel processors. Keeping in mind that we're currently on the 13th generation, these processors are a bit outdated, although not necessarily bad if you're getting them at a bargain price. The main downside is that some of them won't support Windows 11 and may be a bit slower.

From the older eighth-gen Intel i5-powered machines, probably the best middle-ground option is the HP EliteBook 850 G5, which has 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, an Intel Core i5-8250U, and a 15.6-inch touch display with a FHD resolution. While the processor is eighth-gen, you get a significant amount of RAM for a cheap laptop, and the FHD touchscreen and Windows 11 support certainly helps. It's going for $310, which is a reasonable price for what you're getting. If you don't care about the resolution or screen size, this Dell Latitude 5491 gives you a slightly better processor for the same price, but the screen is 14 inches, non-touch and it runs a 1,366x768 resolution.

If you're willing to spend a little bit more to get a higher-end laptop with a bit more processing power, this Dell Latitude 7410 is a solid option; running a 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10310U CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD space and a 15.6-inch FHD panel. That's all pretty good for just $430 and is a great option if you want something that can still get productivity and day-to-day tasks done without having to pay a ton of money, especially since, for a similar price, you won't easily find a new laptop with a 10th-gen i5 processor. While not featuring a current-gen processor, the Dell Precision 7530 does run the comparatively more powerful i7-8750H CPU and has a whopping 32GB of RAM, which is great if you're a programmer or do a lot of CAD work. It also has Nvidia P1000 graphics, which is a professional-grade GPU and also good for CAD and other visualization software, and you can grab it for $510.

There are a lot of options here, and the price difference between models is often minimal, so it's well worth having a look at the different configurations for yourself. The only thing I might suggest is possibly grabbing an external hard drive since many of these laptops don't have large internal storage.