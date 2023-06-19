Woot Knocks Up to $1,700 Off Echelon Treadmills, Exercise Bikes and More

Between work, family, housework and other obligations, finding the time to head to the gym consistently can be a challenge. But bringing the gym to you makes it a lot easier to stick to a regular workout routine. And if you're looking to grab a treadmill, exercise bike or other fitness equipment for your home gym, we've found some deals you won't want to miss. Woot is currently offering up to 83% off a huge selection of Echelon home exercise equipment, with some items discounted by more than $1,000. These deals are only available until June 26, and Woot typically has a limited supply available, so be sure to get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

One of the most affordable bikes you'll find at this sale is the Echelon Connect EX3, which you can grab for $310 right now, saving you $490 compared to the usual price. Designed for people of all fitness levels, it has 32 different resistance settings, plus dual-sided pedals so you can either clip in with your preferred bike shoes, or use regular athletic shoes with the included adjustable toe cages. This bike doesn't have a built-in screen, but it does have an adjustable mount for your phone or tablet so you can follow along with Echelon's virtual fitness classes, though you'll need a paid subscription to access them.

If you do want a built-in display, you can upgrade to the Connect EX5s, which features a 22-inch HD touchscreen so you can access thousands of live or on-demand classes with the push of a button. It even rotates a full 180 degrees so you can incorporate off-bike exercises as well. And like the EX3, it has 32 different resistance levels so you can fine-tune your workout. It's on sale for $550 right now, saving you $1,049.

There's more than just bikes on sale, too. You can also pick up a discounted treadmill, like this Echelon Stride 5S, which is currently on sale for $1,900, saving you $299 compared to the usual price. It has a top speed of 12.5 mph and 16 different incline levels, and comes equipped with a 24-inch touchscreen and a built-in fan to help you stay cool. Or you can pick up a rowing machine for training your arms, back, shoulders, legs and core as well as your cardio. The Echelon Row features 32 resistance levels, built-in Bluetooth, folds upright for easy storage and is currently $550 off, dropping the price down to $450.

And if you're looking for more than a cardio workout, you can grab the Echelon Reflect, a 40-inch training mirror that you can use to follow along with Echelon virtual fitness classes while simultaneously keeping an eye on your form. Just note that the mirror itself isn't a touchscreen, so you'll have to pair it with your phone, tablet or other smart device to access the classes. And because it's mounted directly on a wall, it has no footprint, making it a great choice for those with limited space. It's a whopping $759 off right now, dropping the price down to $240.