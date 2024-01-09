Woot Knocks $80 Off One of Our Favorite Pizza Ovens

If you love pizza, then one of the best things you can do is make it at home. And not the pre-made ones that you get out of the fridge and stick in the microwave or home oven, but the home-made wood-fired oven type. Of course, those ovens tend to be quite expensive, but luckily, one of our favorite pizza ovens, the Ooni Fyra 12, is on sale at Woot. While it usually goes for $349, you can grab it now for just $270, a considerable $80 discount.

Cooking a pizza properly requires you to reach a very high temperature, which the Ooni Fryra 12 can absolutely do. In fact, it can cook a 12-inch pizza in 60 seconds if you are so inclined, although it's best to be careful at that temperature not to burn the pizza. The Fyra 12 can hit 950 degrees Fahrenheit, more than your oven at home, in about 15 minutes, and it even has an innovative hopper that self-feeds wood into the fire. You can also cook a lot of other stuff in it, so it's certainly a versatile option.

It's also relatively light at around 20 pounds, and the legs are foldable, so you can store it easily if you don't want it sitting out all the time. And most importantly, we found the end result to be about as good as we got from the more expensive Ooni Koda 12, our favorite oven overall.

