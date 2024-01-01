X

Best Pizza Ovens for 2024, All Tested by Us

Grill, shmill. America is making pizzas now and these are the best backyard ovens to buy in 2024.

Updated Dec. 31, 2023 9:18 p.m. PT

david-watsky-headshot
Written by  David Watsky
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
david-watsky-headshot
David Watsky Senior Editor / Home and Kitchen
David lives in Brooklyn where he's logged more than a decade writing about all things edible, including meal kits and meal delivery subscriptions, cooking, kitchen gear and commerce. Since earning a BA in English from Northeastern in Boston, he's toiled in nearly every aspect of the eats business from slicing and dicing as a sous-chef in Rhode Island to leading complex marketing campaigns for major food brands in Manhattan. These days, he's likely somewhere trying the latest this or tasting the latest that - and reporting back, of course. Anything with sesame is his all-time favorite food this week.
Expertise Kitchen tech, cookware, small appliances, food innovation, meal delivery and meal kits.
See full bio
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET
16171819202122232425+
Years of Experience
14151617181920212223
Hands-on Product Reviewers
6,0007,0008,0009,00010,00011,00012,00013,00014,00015,000
Sq. Feet of Lab Space

CNET’s expert staff reviews and rates dozens of new products and services each month, building on more than a quarter century of expertise. Read how we test products and services.

$399 at Ooni
ooni koda pizza oven
Best overall pizza oven
Ooni Koda 12
View details
View details
$499 at Amazon
green gozney oven
Another excellent option
Gozney Roccbox
View details
View details
$349 at Ooni
Ooni Fyra Pizza oven
Best budget pizza oven
Ooni Fyra
View details
View details
$550 at BBQ Guys
halo versa pizza oven
Easiest pizza oven to use
Halo Versa
View details
View details
$2,000 at BBQ Guys
Alpha Nano Pizza Oven
Best semi-permanent pizza oven
Alpha Nano
View details
View details

What's the best pizza oven for 2024?

Based on our testing of seven models, the reliable and fairly priced Ooni Koda 12 is the best pizza oven for 2024, but there are other models we liked and also recommend. 

Best Grocery Delivery Services for Your Home Pizza Party See at Cnet
Best Grocery Delivery Services for Your Home Pizza Party

At-home pizza ovens are all the rage. Pizza lovers across the country are finding out how easy -- and cheap! -- it is to make pizza in these superhot gas- and wood-powered ovens. Pizza ovens are also fast, with most cooking pizza in under five minutes, often in more like two or three. If you're looking for an excellent oven to pull pies from this summer, we tested several -- and ate a whole lot of slices -- to find the best pizza ovens for 2024. 

Best pizza ovens for 2024

Show less
$399 at Ooni$400 at Best Buy
$399 at Ooni

Best overall pizza oven

Ooni Koda 12

The versatile gas-powered Koda is portable, weighing just 20 pounds, and it's easy to operate. It ignites in seconds and reaches the coveted 900 degrees Fahrenheit -- the optimal temperature for cooking killer pizzas -- in less than 15 minutes. 

Though you can often find the smaller model on sale for around $300 and the larger Koda 16 for a bit more, stick to the cheaper Koda 12. Smaller pizzas typically net better results, particularly for first-timers, with less margin for error. And the smaller cooking chamber delivers fast results: This oven turns out crispy, thin pizzas in under 2 minutes. 

Ooni's Koda is simple to set up and a pleasure to use. The temperature controls are responsive and accurate, and the gas fixture takes just a few seconds to screw in and out. 

ooni koda pizza oven
Photo Gallery 1/1
ooni koda pizza oven
Show expert take Show less
$499 at Amazon
$499 at Amazon

Another excellent option

Gozney Roccbox

The Roccbox made a flurry of excellent pizzas in under two minutes per pie. The rotund Roccbox is easy to set up, and it reached 900 degrees F in under 13 minutes. It runs on gas as default, but a wood burner attachment can be purchased as an extra (we only tested it using gas).

The Roccbox has a very sturdy build and is wrapped in a safe-touch silicone jacket, making it a good pick for homes with curious young hands. At 60 pounds, this oven is more than twice as heavy as the Ooni Koda or Ooni Fyra and takes two people to move around. It's also roughly $200 more than our top pick. The oven comes standard with a pizza peel valued at $85.

green gozney oven
Photo Gallery 1/1
green gozney oven
Show expert take Show less
$349 at Ooni$350 at Williams-Sonoma
$349 at Ooni

Best budget pizza oven

Ooni Fyra

Wood pellet pizza ovens tend to be a bit cheaper than gas-powered ones, but they also require a bit more manual labor. The Fyra retails for $349 but can often be found on sale for less than $250, making it the most budget-friendly model on our list.

While the Koda (our top pick) is the easiest, most turnkey oven, switching on and heating up in seconds via natural gas or propane, the Fyra runs on wood pellets that take longer to preheat and also burn less evenly, though it eventually get just as hot as its gas counterparts. 

The Fyra is similar in size to the Koda but weighs about six pounds more, due to a smoke chimney -- a necessary feature, as pellet-powered ovens produce more smoke than gas-fired models, and the chimney helps to corral it and keep it out of your face. But the results were comparable with what we got from Ooni's gas pizza oven.

Ooni Fyra Pizza oven
Photo Gallery 1/1
Ooni Fyra Pizza oven
Show expert take Show less
$550 at BBQ Guys
$550 at BBQ Guys

Easiest pizza oven to use

Halo Versa

At $550, the Versa is considerably pricier than the Ooni models, but it has two advantages that make it worth the cost: The rotating pizza stone eliminates the need to manually adjust your pies. And the unique liftable lid provides unparalleled access.

The hot stone in the oven is heavy and needs at least 15 minutes of preheating time before you slide your pies in. But once it's ready, a homemade pie takes just five to six minutes to cook to perfection. 

The Halo Versa oven is on the heavy side at 44 pounds, but it's fairly compact -- just 25 inches across and 25 inches in height.

halo versa pizza oven
Photo Gallery 1/1
halo versa pizza oven
Show expert take Show less
$2,000 at BBQ Guys
$2,000 at BBQ Guys

Best semi-permanent pizza oven

Alpha Nano

Alpha's smallest oven, the Nano, is larger and heavier than any of the other ovens on this list. But it's beautiful and sturdy, can accommodate larger pies and makes excellent, evenly cooked pizzas in just a few minutes. 

As with other gas pizza ovens we tested, the Nano attaches to a standard propane tank with a few twists, ignites immediately and heats up in about 10 minutes. The Nano is large enough to make 19-inch pies. There's also an oven door to keep the precious heat inside. 

The Nano's larger internal capacity makes it easier to see and rotate a pizza. You can also cook quite a bit more than just pizza or a tray of vegetables. Simply turn the heat down a few cranks and make whole roasted chicken or a slab of roast beef. None of the other ovens on this list have enough space for that. 

The heavy Nano can be stationed on a table or you can purchase a dedicated cart for $500 from Kickass Grills. You can also buy a standard grill cart for much less that will almost certainly work fine. The Alpha Nano requires some simple assembly that takes less than 10 minutes. 

Alpha makes a wood-fueled version of the Nano that can be had for $1,399.

Alpha Nano Pizza Oven
Photo Gallery 1/1
Alpha Nano Pizza Oven
Show expert take Show less

Other pizza ovens we tested

Solo Pi Pizza Oven: Another solid pizza oven that's sturdily built and fast to cook, but more expensive than the Ooni Koda. 

Ooni Karu: Ooni's multifuel pizza runs on wood, charcoal or gas via an adapter, making it a good option if you plan to regularly use more than one fuel source to cook pizzas.

ooni koda oven with pizza being pulled out

The Ooni Koda 12 is the best overall pizza oven for the price.

 Ooni

How we evaluated pizza ovens

We hand-tested all of the ovens on this list over the course of several months, assessing build quality and how easy they were to set up and connect to a fuel source. 

alpha nano pizza

A picturesque pie pulled from the hot chamber of the Alpha Nano.

 David Watsky/CNET

We cooked a minimum of three pizzas in each, following the manufacturers' guidance on time, temperature and technique. Ovens were scored on their ability to produce crispy crust and toppings that were fully cooked and cheese that was evenly melted. We also took notes on how long each oven took to cook a pizza. Spoiler alert: None of these ovens take more than five minutes to bake even a large pie. 

We also evaluated the ease with which the ovens attached to their fuel source and how intuitive the dials and controls were. Finally, we looked out for any ovens that were particularly difficult to break down or clean after use. 

Top pizza ovens compared

undefined

Ooni FyraOoni Koda 12Gozney RoccboxHalo VersaAlpha Nano
Weight 22 lbs.20.4 lbs.60 lbs.44 lbs.125 lbs.
Max pizza size 12 in.12 in. 12 in. 16 in. 19 in.
Max temp 950 F950 F950 F950 F1,000 F
Fuel source Wood pelletsGasGas or woodGasGas
Price $349$319$499$550$1,999
Peel included NoNoYesNoYes

Buying guide: What to look for in a pizza oven

Fuel type

gozney oven on table

The Gozney is an excellent oven, but heavier than the average model at 60 pounds. 

 David Watsky/CNET

Home pizza ovens run on either gas, charcoal or wood. Propane and natural gas pizza ovens can be connected quickly, ignite instantaneously and heat up in just a few minutes. They also burn clean, with less smoke and little mess to clean up. 

Wood and charcoal ovens, in contrast, need to be loaded (and sometimes reloaded) and take longer to heat up; also, an even temperature is trickier to maintain. They also make a bigger mess, leaving behind ash and soot.

And though you may assume wood-fired pizza ovens would impart a smoky flavor, the pies are not in the oven long enough to absorb much of that wood flavor. 

screenshot-2023-05-25-at-3-19-13-pm.png

The Alpha Nano is the largest oven of all the models we tested, allowing you to roast whole chickens and other food that won't fit inside most home pizza ovens. 

 David Watsky/CNET

Size and portability

If you have a dedicated space for your oven, a larger, heavier model should work. If you'll be looking to store it away between uses or move it around regularly, a more portable oven is a better choice.

Accessories 

One accessory you'll definitely need for your new pizza oven is a pizza peel. This unique paddle-shaped tool allows you to safely slide a pizza in and out and rotate it for even cooking. Remember, these ovens get as hot as 950 degrees so you don't want to take any chances with a shaky spatula or tiny tongs. 

The other accessory you'll likely want to invest in is a cover, especially if you plan to leave it out in the elements between uses. Some pizza ovens come with a custom cover, but many don't. 

Someone uses an Ooni pizza peel to slide a pepperoni pizza out of an Ooni pizza oven set up on a metal tabletop.

A pizza peel is the most critical accessory for making pies at home.

 Ooni

Best pizza oven FAQs

How long do pizzas take to cook in a pizza oven?

This depends on the size of the pizza and how hot you have your oven turned up to. But most modern at-home pizza ovens cook pizzas in less than five minutes, often as quickly as two or three. 

Can you make other food in a pizza oven?

You can make much more than pizza in an at-home pizza oven. Because the ovens get so hot, they'll sear steaks and burgers without overcooking the inside. You can also make crispy potatoes, roasted chicken, vegetables and fish in about half the time it would take in a standard oven.

Is a pizza oven worth it?

Pizza ovens have become one of the buzziest home kitchen appliances for a reason. They work extremely well, are easy to use and turn out pizzeria-quality pies with just a little practice. A good pizza oven can also be had for as little as $250, making them a worthy investment for a pizza lover. 

How hot should a pizza oven get?

Most pizza ovens crank up to a scorching 900 degrees F. That heat allows the pizza to cook, crisping the bottom and crust and melting the toppings without drying out the inside. 

How do you clean a pizza oven?

The pizza stone is likely the part of the oven that will need cleaning regularly. Because most pizza ovens have stones that are attached, you'll have to wait until the oven cools and wipe the inside of the cooking chamber and pizza stone surface with a wet rag. Avoid the use of soap since any residual could affect the flavor of future food. For stubborn bits, Ooni makes a pizza oven grill brush for $30, but your existing grill brush will also do the trick. If the stone can be removed, wait for it to cool and run it under hot water and scrub it with soap, as needed.

The rest of the metal parts, including the inside and outside of the oven, can also we wiped with a warm rag and mild soap.

More kitchen and home tips

Kitchen and Household Guides

Appliances