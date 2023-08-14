Woot Is Offering Over $600 Off the Powerful 2021 iPad Pro

Apple makes some of the very best tablets on the market, and its high-end iPad Pro is one of the most advanced and powerful models out there at the moment. The 2022 model is the latest in the Pro lineup, but the previous-gen 2021 model still has a ton to offer, and right now, you can pick one up at a major discount. Woot is currently offering up to $619 off the 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro, with prices starting at just $860 for the 128GB model. This deal is available through Aug. 16, but there's a good chance it will sell out before then. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Despite being a few years old, this 2021 iPad Pro still comes packed full of advanced hardware that make it one of the most fastest and most advanced tablets out there. It features a stunning 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, which boasts 1,600 nits of peak brightness, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and supports Apple's True Tone technology, making it a great pick for digital artists or other creatives. Internally, it's equipped with equipped with Apple's M1 16-core processor, as well as 8GB of RAM (or 16GB if you upgrade to the 1TB model) and Wi-Fi 6 support for lighting-fast performance. Plus the 12MP front camera automatically keeps you centered, which makes it a great video calls and virtual meetings. It averages around 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, and uses a USB-C charger, so you don't have to worry about keeping an Apple Lightning cable on hand.

It's also worth noting that the second-generation Apple Pencil, which can help you unlock the full potential of this tablet, is also on sale for just $89 right now, which saves you $40 compared to the usual price.