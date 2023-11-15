Woot Has Brand New 4th-Gen Echo Dot Models at Just $19 Ahead of Black Friday

Smart speakers can add a huge element of convenience to your home and daily routine. The Echo lineup has long been favorites of ours, and ahead of Black Friday you can score a new Echo Dot for under 20 bucks -- that's a 62% discount over the $50 list price. While there is a fifth-gen model available, the fourth-gen Echo Dot is still a solid smart speaker option, especially at just $19. And it's a great addition for those that are already part of Amazon's ecosystem of smart devices.

The deal is slated to run through Nov. 19 and applies to both the regular Echo Dot and the child-friendly Echo Dot Kids version. Supplies could run out before that end date, though, so be sure to grab a couple while you can.

These speakers come equipped with Alexa for easy voice control and compatibility with other Amazon devices. Not only can you stream your favorite music or podcasts, but you can also use these speakers to control compatible smart devices, set reminders, check the weather and much more. You can also use it for voice calling others with Echo devices or connect with other Echo speakers in your house as a DIY intercom system. This smart speaker has decent sound quality for its size and is a good entry into smart speakers if you're looking for a low-cost option to get in the game -- especially at this price. Plus, it works as a Wi-Fi extender if you're set up with an Eero mesh network.

