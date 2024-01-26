Woo Your Boo With Gorgeous Flowers From BloomsyBox This Valentine's Day and Save 20%
BloomsyBox has flowers for every occasion, including Valentine's Day, and you don't have to confess that you saved 20% with our exclusive code.
We've tested many services over the years but when it comes to flowers, BloomsyBox is one of the best online flower delivery options. It's "flowers with a conscience" over at BloomsyBox. The company stands out for its sustainable growing practices, the ethical way the company harvests its flowers and of course, the gorgeous flowers themselves. Whether you want roses, tulips or some exotic orchids -- you're sure to find something that fits your needs and budget. And speaking of budgets, you can save 20% on your BloomsyBox purchase by using our exclusive code, CNET20.
BloomsyBox offers one time purchases and subscription services. The Bloomsy Deluxe subscription features one amazing bouquet every month. You can pay monthly or prepay for three, six or 12 months at a time. You also have other plans options, including weekly and biweekly bouquets. There's even a tropical subscription that offers some really unique tropical flower bouquet options. You'll also get free shipping with guaranteed satisfaction. A subscription would make the perfect gift for your loved on this Valentine's Day.
But if you're looking for other gift options, these are the best food subscriptions for Valentine's Day and beyond.
More shopping deals from CNET
CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. And peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.