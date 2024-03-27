With M3 Models Now on the Market, You Can Save $250 on the M2 MacBook Air

Even though Apple recently released its M3 MacBook Air, the difference in performance is not that massive compared to the M2 MacBook Air. As such, going for the latter is not a bad idea, especially if you want to save yourself some money while picking up a still very powerful machine. And this deal from B&H Photo will let you snag an M2 MacBook Air for just $850, a whole $250 cheaper than its usual price and the lowest we've seen it go.

One of the great things about the M2 MacBook Air is that it has a much larger 13.6-inch screen compared to the 13.3-inch screen of the previous M1 model, giving you a more screen real estate to work with. It also runs a 2560 x 1664 resolution on a gorgeous liquid retina display which is perfect whether you want to watch movies or get creative work done. In fact, the M2 Chip inside is powerful enough for creatives to do their work, despite this machine's portability.

Its smaller size is very much thanks to the fact that it doesn't actually have any internal fans, meaning that Apple can make it as thin as the motherboard and battery inside. That said, the M2 Chip produces quite a bit of heat, so when you're using the MacBook Air at full tilt, it does get hot under the keyboard, so much so that you may not want to keep it under your lap. That's not necessarily a dealbreaker, and you'll likely only get it that hot when working on graphical rendering, but it's something to consider.

The only other big downside is that it runs on 8GB of RAM rather than the 16GB, which you're likely to see on similarly priced Windows laptops. It's not the end of the world, certainly, but it is something to consider. Luckily, even though the 256GB of storage is also a bit on the smaller side, you can use an external hard drive to get it to run.

Of course, if you do just want the higher-end M3 Apple MacBook there's a good deal on that, or you could always check out these other great MacBook deals.