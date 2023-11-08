Walmart's Black Friday Sale Knocks $301 Off This Eufy Robot Vacuum

Keeping the house clean is a never-ending battle, so you may want to enlist some help. The Eufy Clean L50 SES can help take vacuuming off your to-do list for good, and we've got a deal that can help you snag one at a serious bargain during Walmart's Black Friday sale. The retailer has cut the cost of this robot vacuum down to just $198 right now, which saves you a whopping $301 compared to the usual price.

The Eufy Clean L50 SES is an incredible bargain when you can pick it up for less than $200. It boasts 4,000 Pa of suction power so it can handle serious messes, and uses lidar technology to help navigate your home and avoid obstacles. It will even generate a multi-floor map of your home, which makes it easy to set custom cleaning schedules and no-go zones. And it comes with a self-emptying station that can hold up to 60 days worth of debris, so there's minimal maintenance on your end.