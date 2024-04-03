Verizon's 5G Home Internet Now Comes With Freebies

Thinking of switching internet providers? Verizon offers ultra-fast and reliable home internet to a growing number of locations around the country, and right now when you sign up for a 5G Home Plus internet plan through Verizon, you'll be able to get a free Chromebook Go or snag a $200 Target gift card for free with your purchase. Plus, you'll be able to lock in a 5-year price guarantee -- that's two years longer than the regular guarantee. But act quickly if you're interested. This offer ends April 17.

Plans for 5G Home Internet go for $80 a month, but you could potentially pay as little as $45 a month when you have a mobile unlimited plan that includes 5G Ultra Wideband and also enroll in autopay and paperless billing. There are also no annual contracts, equipment charges, data overages or extra fees and the company even offers up to $500 in credit to help you cover early termination fees if you're switching from another provider.

To score this deal, you have to activate, install and maintain eligible Verizon Home Internet services for 65 days and keep the account in good standing, then register and redeem the gift card within 60 days following that period or before Sept. 17, whichever comes first. Also worth noting, if you cancel the eligible service within 180 days, Verizon may charge back the value of your freebie, so keep that in mind if you're considering signing up for this service.

If you're facing hardship now that the Affordable Connectivity Program is ending, there may be a way to get access for less. Verizon Forward offers plans for as little as $20 per month if you qualify. However, that plan won't come with the free extras included for those that sign up for the 5G Home Plus plan.

