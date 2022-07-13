Use These Prime Day Deals to Get Your Dorm College Ready for the Year

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

School will be back before you know it, and college students everywhere will need college-ready gear to make their dorms and campus apartments as comfortable as possible for the new year. If you're a college student or a parent shopping for one, and you want new kitchen essentials, you can check out this Prime Day sale on cookware, appliances and cutlery through the end of Prime Day today at 11:59 PT.

Everything you need during this sale are practical products that you'll need to function as a young adult. Stop using one knife for everything, and pick up this for $16 (save $5). Air-fry your leftovers to perfection using this $60 (save $30) with just a touch of a button.

And you can even cook your favorite meals alone or with friends with an for $80 (save $20) that features 20-pieces, including five bamboo cooking utensils. There are a ton of kitchen appliances worth stocking up on ahead of school, but you only have through the end of Prime Day (that's today) to get it for less. Head over to Amazon for more and check out more college-ready deals below.

