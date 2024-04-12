Upgrade Your Work and Gaming Experience With a Bargain Reconditioned Monitor Today

Whether you spend your days playing the latest games or moving cells around in spreadsheets, having the right monitor can make a world of difference. Nobody wants to squint at a monitor that's too small or one with a resolution so low it's like you're playing Minecraft all day. But buying a great monitor can be expensive unless you take advantage of the right deal. Today, Woot is offering a number of popular and refurbished monitors from big brands at prices you can afford. These deals won't stick around for long, and with prices starting from just $60 we're sure there will be a deal for everyone.

There are so many monitors that we can't possibly go through them all here, but we did want to highlight a couple -- starting with the cheapest. The HP V22v G65 monitor costs just $60 and unlike the others, this one's actually new. It isn't huge at just 21.45 inches, but it could be perfect as a second monitor. It supports AMD FreeSync and a 75Hz refresh rate as well as a native 1080p resolution.

At the opposite end of the scale, we have the rather lovely Samsung 27-inch ViewFinity S9, a monitor that's actually much more than just that. this reconditioned monitor is $900 right now, but has some impressive specs. Those specs start with the 27-inch 5K display with 218 pixels per inch for a pin-sharp experience. It's also 99% DCI-P3 compliant and has a matte finish to reduce glare. There's also connectivity for days and a 4K webcam included, but that's just the start. This monitor is almost a smart TV, see, complete with apps and Samsung Gaming Hub built in.

There are plenty of options between those two but remember that the sale ends at the end of the month and your preferred monitor could sell out long before then as well.