Upgrade Your Streaming Channel With Up to 50% Off Razer, HyperX and More

This Amazon Prime Day sale provides discounts on earphones, wireless mouse and keyboards.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
Mouse, headset and keyboard on a blue background
Amazon

If you enjoy playing games on PC, recording or streaming, it's essential that you get good equipment that can deliver style, functionality and last long. And with this Amazon Prime Day sale on gaming products from Razer, HyperX, Corsair and more for up to 50% off, you have the basics for your gaming experience.

Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed wireless gaming mouse - Save $85

This mouse is designed with zero signal delay and has a charging dock too.

$85 at Amazon
SteelSeries Apex 3 RGB gaming keyboard - Save $15

It has the classic RGB glow with a water resistant design for intense gaming.

$35 at Amazon

Razer Barracuda X wireless multi-platform gaming and mobile headset - Save $40

It has excellent sound and long-lasting battery life and it's ideal for any gaming stream.

$69 at Amazon
Last Prime Day, I was looking for a new pair of headphones to record my gaming videos and replace an old pair of discounted headphones that fell apart after two years. Without even knowing it, I stumbled across the Razer Barracuda X wireless headset, and the rest was history. I can control the volume with ease, everything is clear whether I am gaming or watching videos and best of all, it holds a charge for the entire day. You can get this headset for $60 (save $40), and finally have an affordable, comfortable and high-quality sound.

Other options worth checking out are this SteelSeries Apex 3 RGB gaming keyboard for $35 (save $15) and this Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed wireless gaming mouse for $85 (save $85) for a low-latency experience. 

For the entire Prime Day sale, head over to Amazon today.

More gaming product deals

