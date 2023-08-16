Upgrade Your PS5 With This 1TB SSD For Just $76

Sony ships the PS5 with 1TB of storage and you immediately lose a chunk of that to the system. Now you can add an extra 1TB for just $76 thanks to a big discount on this WD_Black SN850X NVMe.

The WD_Black SN850X NVMe would normally sell for around $180, but Amazon is now selling it for just $76 which is a 58% discount on the price previously charged. You don't need to work for that discount either -- there are no discount codes and no on-screen coupons, but we don't know how long this price will hang around, either. Why not treat yourself to a little more storage breathing room while you can do it at a discount?

The SN850X is a great option for putting into a PS5, but it can also be used in a gaming PC as well. It has a built-in heatsink to ensure it doesn't get too hot and you can expect high-speed transfer rates of up to 7,300MB/s as well. Other notable features include support for Microsoft's DirectStorage technology for even faster load times in a PC as well as predictive loading, overhead balancing, and adaptive thermal management.

Looking for even more storage? The 2TB option is available for $134, a discount of 57% on the normal $310 asking price. Keep in mind that adding an SSD to your PS5 doesn't mean you lose the original 1TB, though -- this is all additive, so perhaps you don't need that 2TB version after all. Either way, now is a great chance to pick up one of the best PS5 SSDs around for a song.