Upgrade Your Office or Gaming Space With Up to 46% Off Samsung Monitors

If you're a gamer or you work from home, it's worth it to invest in a quality monitor. However, top-tier options can get pricey. If you've been holding off, you'll want to check out this sale. Woot has brand new monitors from Samsung discounted by as much as 46% right now. These offers are available now through Aug. 7, while supplies last. However, some models have already begun to sell out, so we recommend making your selection sooner rather than later.

Right now you can save 40% on Samsung's Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor. It's a 49-inch powerhouse with a 1000R curved screen and a Quantum Matrix HDR 2000 panel. It also boasts a 240Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response rate and supports Nvidia G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro. Regularly listing for $2,300, at 40% off, you can bring this behemoth home for just $1,386 right now.

If you're looking for a curved screen, but don't need something so massive, check out this 34-inch option, Samsung's CJ791 Series monitor. It's 46% off right now, dropping the price from $900 down to just $486. It supports Thunderbolt 3, making it a solid option for MacBook Pro owners and has a 100Hz refresh rate.

If you're looking for the lowest price on a new monitor, the 24-inch Odyssey G30A gaming monitor is just $140. It has an impressive response time of just 1ms, a 144Hz refresh rate and support for FreeSync Premium. It also has a borderless design and allows you to swivel, tilt, pivot and adjust the height, which will let you easily customize the monitor to your needs.

And if you want an all-in-one device, check out this 43-inch M70B smart monitor. It's marked down by $140, bringing the price down to $360. It lets you stream, browse the web, edit documents and more -- all without the need for a separate computer, so long as you have a solid Wi-Fi connection.