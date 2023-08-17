Upgrade Your Kitchen With This $50 Bella Pro Series Air Fryer ($90 Off)

There's a good reason that air fryers have gotten so popular over the past few years. They're faster and healthier than traditional frying methods, and the cleanup is much easier as well. And if you're looking to snag one of these convenient kitchen gadgets for yourself, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Today only, Best Buy is offering a whopping $90 off this Bella Pro Series 8-quart digital air fryer, which drops the price down to just $50. This deal expires at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

With an 8-quart capacity, this Bella air fryer can prepare up to 6.5 pounds of food at a time, making it great for whipping up whole meals, or snacks for a crowd. It boasts 1,700W of power, which means it can hit temperatures of up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit in just minutes -- much faster than an oven or pot of oil. It comes equipped with nine different cooking presets, including modes for chicken, fish, bacon and more. And the basket and crisping tray are removable and dishwasher-safe, which helps make cleanup a breeze as well.

Snagging this advanced midsize fryer for just $50 is a pretty great value, but if you're looking for a different size or model, you can check out our full roundup of all the best air fryer deals for even more bargains.