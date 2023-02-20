This Samsung M8 4K Smart Monitor Is Down to an All-Time Low of $350 (Save $57)

Having a proper home office setup can make all the difference to your productivity. That could include having two computer monitors to accomplish all of your daily tasks. If you want to add another workstation to your home or office without spending the cash for a whole new computer, we've got a deal you won't want to miss.

Samsung's M8 smart monitor can run basic apps for both work and entertainment -- without being connected to a computer -- and right now you can pick one up at a pretty good discount. Amazon currently has the M8 smart monitor with adjustable stand and VESA adaptor , which saves you $57 compared to the usual price. There's no clear-cut expiration on this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later. The last time we checked, this monitor was selling for $400.

The Samsung M8 is essentially an even smarter smart TV. In addition to entertainment and streaming apps like Netflix and YouTube, it can also run Microsoft Office 365 programs so you can edit documents, type up spreadsheets and much more -- all without the help of a PC. If you do have another computer or laptop for work, you can remotely access it using the M8 smart monitor, or connect them using a USB-C or HDMI cable for a dual-monitor setup.

The screen itself is a stunning 32-inch, 4K (3,840x2,160-pixel resolution) display with HDR support and a 60Hz refresh rate. It's also compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Bixby, Samsung's own voice assistant, and it has Apple AirPlay built in, so you can stream content from your iPhone, iPad or Mac. It even comes with a webcam for Google Duo video chats.

