Upgrade Your Home Office With This $300 HP All-in-One Desktop (Save $80)

Now that tons of people have home offices for their remote job, desktop PCs are starting to come back in style. And if you're looking for a simple machine that can do it all, you won't want to miss this one-day Best Buy deal. Now through 9:49 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, you can snag this 21.5-inch HP all-in-one desktop on sale for $300, saving you $80 compared to the usual price. Plus, it comes with a wired keyboard and mouse included, so it's ready to go right out of the box.

If you're looking for a simple, large-screen device to have at home for work, school or just browsing the web, this HP all-in-one is a great choice. It features a stunning 21.5-inch full HD WLED display with an anti-glare coating and 250 nits peak brightness. Internally, it's equipped with 4GB of DDR4 memory and a 128GB M.2 SSD, so it's good for basic tasks and web based work, but you should upgrade if your job involves more demanding tasks like video editing. It's also great for video meetings and lectures thanks to the dual front-facing speakers, built-in dual array microphone and HD webcam that only pops up when in use to protect your privacy.

