CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

The deal below was selected by CNET editorial staff from Walmart’s best holiday offers, a paid partner. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Upgrade Your Gaming Setup on a Budget With This $145 27-Inch Acer Nitro Monitor

It features a curved 27-inch display and a 170Hz refresh rate, and it's $114 off at Walmart's Black Friday sale.

Max McHone
See full bio
adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
See full bio
Max McHone
Adrian Marlow
An Acer gaming monitor against an orange background.
Acer/CNET

With Black Friday just around the corner, now is one of the best times of the year to upgrade your gaming setup. Walmart's Black Friday sale is already live, and you'll find hundreds of deals and games, hardware and much more. That includes a whopping $114 off this 27-inch Acer Nitro gaming monitor, dropping the price down to just $145. This deal lasts until Tuesday, Nov. 14, but there's no guarantee it will stay in stock, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

See at Walmart

This Acer gaming monitor boasts some solid specs for less than $150. It features a 27-inch curved display with a 2,560x1,440-pixel resolution. Plus, you'll get HDR10 support, a 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio and an impressive 170Hz refresh rate for smooth and fluid performance. It's also equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium technology, which automatically syncs the frame rate with your graphics card for an optimized experience. And with a fast 1-millisecond response time, you don't have to worry about lag costing you important matches.

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

If this isn't exactly what you're looking for in a monitor, check out our lists of the best monitor deals right now and the best monitors we've tested in 2023.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Computing Guides

Laptops

Desktops & Monitors

Computer Accessories

Photography

Tablets & E-Readers

3D Printers