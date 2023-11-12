Upgrade Your Gaming Setup on a Budget With This $145 27-Inch Acer Nitro Monitor

With Black Friday just around the corner, now is one of the best times of the year to upgrade your gaming setup. Walmart's Black Friday sale is already live, and you'll find hundreds of deals and games, hardware and much more. That includes a whopping $114 off this 27-inch Acer Nitro gaming monitor, dropping the price down to just $145. This deal lasts until Tuesday, Nov. 14, but there's no guarantee it will stay in stock, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

This Acer gaming monitor boasts some solid specs for less than $150. It features a 27-inch curved display with a 2,560x1,440-pixel resolution. Plus, you'll get HDR10 support, a 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio and an impressive 170Hz refresh rate for smooth and fluid performance. It's also equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium technology, which automatically syncs the frame rate with your graphics card for an optimized experience. And with a fast 1-millisecond response time, you don't have to worry about lag costing you important matches.

If this isn't exactly what you're looking for in a monitor, check out our lists of the best monitor deals right now and the best monitors we've tested in 2023.