X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Upgrade to the Nintendo Switch OLED and Save $40 This Black Friday

Discounts on the latest and greatest Nintendo console are rare, so don't miss your chance to snag one for $40 off.

avatar
avatar
Adam Oram Deals Writer
Adam Oram is a Deals Writer at CNET. He studied Media at Newcastle University and has been writing about technology since 2013. He previously worked as a Senior Writer at iMore, Deals Editor at Thrifter, and as an Apple Genius. His spare time is spent watching football (both kinds), playing Pokémon games, and eating vegan food.
Expertise Deals, Apple
See full bio
Adam Oram
nintendo-switch-oled-bf
Nintendo

Black Friday has arrived, and while there are a ton of excellent Nintendo Switch deals floating around that you can take advantage of, few of them directly discount the console itself. This Woot deal on the Nintendo Switch OLED bucks that trend, though, and offers one of our favorite handheld consoles of 2023 at a steep $40 discount. And both the white and neon red-blue models are available at the reduced price of $310 while supplies last. 

See at Woot

Unlike many Woot deals, the Switch OLED models on sale today are offered brand-new, so you don't have to settle for a preowned or refurbished device. The devices will ship in the regular Nintendo retail packaging with all the accessories you'd expect a brand-new unit to come with. The main downside is that the warranty, provided by Woot, is shorter than you'd usually get, with 90 days of coverage in case of any issues.

The best Black Friday 2023 deals

Don’t miss some of the best sales and deals of the year. Nearly every retailer is offering deep discounts on a wide variety of merchandise. See the best Black Friday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the best Switch console on the market right now. It has a larger screen than both the original Switch and Lite models, with a 7-inch OLED display offering more vivid colors and greater contrast. The device also has a redesigned kickstand and TV dock, along with 64GB of internal storage. Whether you're investing in a Nintendo Switch for the first time, want to upgrade your current device or are buying a console as a gift, this deal makes it much more affordable -- while supplies last.

More Black Friday deals from CNET

CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codeseBay couponsSamsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash back offers. 

Black Friday Deals by category

Black Friday Deals by price