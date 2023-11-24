Upgrade to the Nintendo Switch OLED and Save $40 This Black Friday
Discounts on the latest and greatest Nintendo console are rare, so don't miss your chance to snag one for $40 off.
Black Friday has arrived, and while there are a ton of excellent Nintendo Switch deals floating around that you can take advantage of, few of them directly discount the console itself. This Woot deal on the Nintendo Switch OLED bucks that trend, though, and offers one of our favorite handheld consoles of 2023 at a steep $40 discount. And both the white and neon red-blue models are available at the reduced price of $310 while supplies last.
Unlike many Woot deals, the Switch OLED models on sale today are offered brand-new, so you don't have to settle for a preowned or refurbished device. The devices will ship in the regular Nintendo retail packaging with all the accessories you'd expect a brand-new unit to come with. The main downside is that the warranty, provided by Woot, is shorter than you'd usually get, with 90 days of coverage in case of any issues.
Don’t miss some of the best sales and deals of the year. Nearly every retailer is offering deep discounts on a wide variety of merchandise. See the best Black Friday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.
The Nintendo Switch OLED is the best Switch console on the market right now. It has a larger screen than both the original Switch and Lite models, with a 7-inch OLED display offering more vivid colors and greater contrast. The device also has a redesigned kickstand and TV dock, along with 64GB of internal storage. Whether you're investing in a Nintendo Switch for the first time, want to upgrade your current device or are buying a console as a gift, this deal makes it much more affordable -- while supplies last.
More Black Friday deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash back offers.
- Black Friday 2023 Live Blog: The Very Best Sales and Deals Happening Now
- These Are the Best Black Friday Deals at Amazon We've Found So Far
- Walmart's Black Friday Sale Has Started: AirPods Pro and More Hit Lowest Prices We've Seen
- Apple Black Friday Deals: New All-time Lows on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad and More
- From ZDNet: The best early Black Friday 2023 deals: Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and more
Black Friday Deals by category
- The Best Black Friday Phone Deals
- The Best Black Friday TV Deals
- The Best Black Friday Laptop Deals
- The Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals (starting at $179)
- The Best Black Friday AirPods Deals (starting under $80)
- The Best Black Friday iPad Deals (starting under $230)
- The Best Black Friday PS5 Deals
- The Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals