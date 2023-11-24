Upgrade to the Nintendo Switch OLED and Save $40 This Black Friday

Black Friday has arrived, and while there are a ton of excellent Nintendo Switch deals floating around that you can take advantage of, few of them directly discount the console itself. This Woot deal on the Nintendo Switch OLED bucks that trend, though, and offers one of our favorite handheld consoles of 2023 at a steep $40 discount. And both the white and neon red-blue models are available at the reduced price of $310 while supplies last.

Unlike many Woot deals, the Switch OLED models on sale today are offered brand-new, so you don't have to settle for a preowned or refurbished device. The devices will ship in the regular Nintendo retail packaging with all the accessories you'd expect a brand-new unit to come with. The main downside is that the warranty, provided by Woot, is shorter than you'd usually get, with 90 days of coverage in case of any issues.

The best Black Friday 2023 deals Don’t miss some of the best sales and deals of the year. Nearly every retailer is offering deep discounts on a wide variety of merchandise. See the best Black Friday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the best Switch console on the market right now. It has a larger screen than both the original Switch and Lite models, with a 7-inch OLED display offering more vivid colors and greater contrast. The device also has a redesigned kickstand and TV dock, along with 64GB of internal storage. Whether you're investing in a Nintendo Switch for the first time, want to upgrade your current device or are buying a console as a gift, this deal makes it much more affordable -- while supplies last.