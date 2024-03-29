X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Upgrade to the Nintendo Switch OLED and Save $30 Right Now

Discounts on the latest and greatest Nintendo console are rare, so don't miss your chance to snag one for $30 off.

Adam Oram Senior Editor
Adam Oram is a Senior Editor at CNET. He studied Media at Newcastle University and has been writing about technology since 2013. He previously worked as a Senior Writer at iMore, Deals Editor at Thrifter, and as an Apple Genius. His spare time is spent watching football (both kinds), playing Pokémon games, and eating vegan food.
Expertise Deals, Apple
See full bio
Stephanie Barnes Writer
Stephanie Barnes has been writing about technology for almost a decade. She fell in love with tech after building her first PC as a little girl. She later followed that passion to become a front-end/iOS engineer before switching to writing full-time. Stephanie's writing on technology, health and wellness, movies, television, and much more can be found all over the internet. When she isn't writing, Stephanie can be found reading a good book, baking, obsessing over creating the perfect desk setup, or literally anything that'll help her avoid going outside.
See full bio
Adam Oram
Stephanie Barnes
nintendo-switch-oled-bf
Nintendo

It's not often that we see great deals on Nintendo Switch consoles, so when they do pop up, it's best to act quickly. This Woot deal on the Nintendo Switch OLED is available for a limited time and offers one of our favorite handheld consoles at a steep $30 discount. Both the white and neon red-blue models are available at the reduced price of $320 while supplies last. 

See at Woot

Unlike many Woot deals, the Switch OLED models on sale today are offered brand-new, so you don't have to settle for a preowned or refurbished device. The devices will ship in the regular Nintendo retail packaging with all the accessories you'd expect a brand-new unit to come with. The main downside is that the warranty, provided by Woot, is shorter than you'd usually get, with 90 days of coverage in case of any issues.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the best Switch console on the market right now. It has a larger screen than both the original Switch and Lite models, with a 7-inch OLED display offering more vivid colors and greater contrast. The device also has a redesigned kickstand and TV dock, along with 64GB of internal storage. Whether you're investing in a Nintendo Switch for the first time, want to upgrade your current device or are buying a console as a gift, this deal makes it much more affordable -- while supplies last.

More shopping deals from CNET

CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. Peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.