Upgrade to the Nintendo Switch OLED and Save $30 Right Now

It's not often that we see great deals on Nintendo Switch consoles, so when they do pop up, it's best to act quickly. This Woot deal on the Nintendo Switch OLED is available for a limited time and offers one of our favorite handheld consoles at a steep $30 discount. Both the white and neon red-blue models are available at the reduced price of $320 while supplies last.

Unlike many Woot deals, the Switch OLED models on sale today are offered brand-new, so you don't have to settle for a preowned or refurbished device. The devices will ship in the regular Nintendo retail packaging with all the accessories you'd expect a brand-new unit to come with. The main downside is that the warranty, provided by Woot, is shorter than you'd usually get, with 90 days of coverage in case of any issues.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the best Switch console on the market right now. It has a larger screen than both the original Switch and Lite models, with a 7-inch OLED display offering more vivid colors and greater contrast. The device also has a redesigned kickstand and TV dock, along with 64GB of internal storage. Whether you're investing in a Nintendo Switch for the first time, want to upgrade your current device or are buying a console as a gift, this deal makes it much more affordable -- while supplies last.