Upgrade to Apple's Studio Display 5K Monitor With a Record $299 Discount

For a lot of folks, choosing choosing a new Mac monitor it's about getting something bigger, but also about getting something sharp, especially if you're used to the Retina display offered by Apple's laptops. If you're a creative working with videos, photos or text, having the right display can make all the difference and at 27 inches big and with a 5K resolution Apple's Studio Display hits the sweet spot. But these kinds of monitors aren't cheap, a fact that makes it all the more important to get a great deal.This $299 Amazon discount fits that description, and there are multiple configuration options available from a record-low price of $1,300.

Amazon is offering the $299 discount across a range of models. It starts with the standard glass, tilt-adjustable model that now sells for just $1,300 rather than the $1,599 that you'd normally spend on one at the Apple Store. Looking to upgrade to the light-defusing nano-texture glass? You'll save the same amount of cash and now pay $1,600 (though we have seen that model hit $1,500 in the past). Note that we don't know how long either of these discounts will last, so bear that in mind when you're planning your purchase.

The Apple Studio Display has a 27-inch 5K Retina screen, an A13 chip, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with Center Stage and a high-fidelity, six-speaker sound system. The three-mic array makes for clear audio on calls and voice recordings. More than 14 million pixels and 1 billion colors at 600 nits of brightness make for a phenomenal display. And an antireflective coating also ensures better readability, while the nano-texture glass option further minimizes glare.

You can use your Studio Display with Mac notebooks and desktops, such as the MacBook Pro or Mac Mini, as well select iPad Pro and iPad Air models. It has one Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) port with 96-watt charging capability to connect to the device driving the display, plus three standard USB-C ports for hooking up other peripherals.

