Train Through the Winter With up to $500 Off Horizon Fitness Exercise Bikes

Winter weather can make it tough, and sometimes downright dangerous, to exercise outside, but that doesn't mean you have to put your workout routine on hold altogether. With an indoor exercise bike you can train throughout the season so you're ready to hit the road running in spring, and right now you can grab one at a bargain. At Horizon Fitness' Black Friday sale, you can save hundreds on the 5.0 IC or 7.0 IC exercise, with prices starting at just $599. These deals are available through Nov. 27, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

At $599, which is $400 off the usual price, the is the more affordable of the two models on sale right now. It's equipped with an aluminum flywheel and has 100 different magnetic resistance settings so you can fine-tune your workouts according to your fitness level. It also features a small LCD window that displays your speed, distance, calories burned, cadence and more.

Or for $799, which is $500 off the usual price, you could upgrade to the . It offers all the same features as the more affordable 5.0 IC, plus a few extra benefits to help improve your workouts. It has a slightly larger LCD display with a built-in USB port, plus it comes with different preset workout programs so you can focus specifically on burning calories, losing weight and more. It's also slightly more adjustable than the 5.0 IC so you can enjoy a more comfortable ride, and has a 300-pound weight limit (50 pounds more than the 5.0 IC), while only weighing 2 pounds more. Plus, it comes with a free heart rate monitor that syncs with the bike so you can easily keep an eye on your workout intensity.

