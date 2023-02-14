Totaltech Is Best Buy's Hidden Gem Membership That Everyone Should Know About

Technology is a big part of our daily lives, and a lot of the things we use can be pretty expensive. The last thing you want to do when buying a new laptop or TV is worry about the problems that could appear after the purchase. Wouldn't it be nice to have peace of mind for everything you're buying this year?

When you're shopping at Best Buy, or browsing online, you have the option to for $200 a year. And there are several reasons why you should consider it. Beyond just tech support, there are plenty of other features to this membership, and we're here to walk you through everything you need to know about these features, which have the potential to save you money and time on tech in the long run.

All of the Totaltech benefits

Best Buy

Before jumping into everything you get with Totaltech, you should know that Totaltech and Geek Squad protection are different. You can have both, but the difference is that Geek Squad protection is for a single item, whereas Totaltech supports a wide variety of tech needs. If you sign up for Totaltech, free Geek Squad support is included.

From the start of your membership, you'll get service on all the tech in your home, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year -- even if you didn't buy it at Best Buy.

The support you receive is for both remote, in-store and in-home support and troubleshooting. And, if you need it, you can chat with an agent online or call 888-237-8289 for help as well. Here are just a few things your membership entitles you to:

Device help and simple repair

Tablet setup and troubleshooting

Memory install and troubleshooting

Password reset

PC tune-up

PC virus removal

Level 1 data recovery (and more)

Up to 24 months of AppleCare Plus (only while subscription is active)

Delivery and install options are worth looking at

Best Buy

While most memberships would end at troubleshooting tech, this membership has additional benefits.

When you buy any new gadget or appliance at Best Buy, two-day delivery and installation is included. Keep in mind that in order to get this benefit, you need to choose "delivery and installation" at the time you buy your products. This membership benefit offers a large variety of installation services, for products from TVs to computers to sound systems.

TV and home theater services

TV mounting

TV connect and setup

Projector screen mounting

Harmony remote control programming

Computing services

Home Wi-Fi setup

New PC or tablet setup

Data backup or transfer

Operating system install (in-home)

Software install (in-home)

Hardware install (in-home)

Automated data backup setup (in-home)

Memory install (in-home)

In-dash service

In-dash receiver install

Steering wheel control install

Speaker services

Standard or component speaker install

Mount single or dual subwoofer in a box

Amp services

Mono or 2-channel amp install

4/5 channel amp install

Signal processor install (and more)

Options to cover even the most advanced systems

Best Buy

The last benefit you get with this membership is a discount on custom installations that you wouldn't want to do unless you're a trained professional. With this benefit you get 20% off labor for advanced services and 10% off labor for custom installations. But keep in mind, this discount is only applied to labor, not parts and accessories that don't come as standard.

So what kinds of installations can you get? And what other advanced services are offered?

Computer and tablet services

Home theater, audio and smart home services

Advanced wire run

Wall and ceiling speaker installation

Speaker installation

Outdoor audio landscape systems

Smart home services

Basic water monitoring install

Camera services

Wired camera install (and more)

Now that you know what Best Buy's Totaltech can provide you when you sign up for a membership.