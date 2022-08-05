Today's Best Deals: Shop These Bargains for Under $25

There are so many deals available on a daily basis. Instead of going out and trying to find the best ones each day, let the team of experts at CNET help you out. We're rounding up all of our favorite affordable deals right here, and updating it each day as new deals under $25 are available.
Everyday essential deals
If the past few years have taught us one thing, it's that we need to keep our hands clean. A great way to ensure your hands are germ-free while you're on the go is hand sanitizer and right now you can save big when you pick up a 6 count. It may seem silly to buy so much of it, but with this you can put one at home, one in your office, one in your to-go bag and never worry about being without it.
- Amazon Brand 24 mega rolls toilet paper: $22 (save $2)
- Amazon Basics paper towels (12 rolls): $19 (save $4)
- Amazon Basic Care allergy relief: $8 (save $1)
- Clorox disinfecting wipes: $13 (save $6)
- Botewo dog poop bags (26 rolls): $17 (save $5)
Tech deals
You don't have to spend hundreds of dollars to find a decent pair of wireless earbuds these days. This set from Tozo has IPX8 waterproofing, Bluetooth 5.3, one-step pairing and with the charging case they can last for up to 30 hours before needing to be charged again. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon for the full discount here.
- Roku Express: $18 (save $5)
- Aothia leather desk pad: $11 (save $3)
- TP-Link five-port Ethernet switch: $16 (save $2)
- PNY 64GB microSD card three-pack: $22 (save $8)
- Trond extension cord with four USB ports: $19 (save $4)
- 60 Watt USB-C to USB-C 10-foot charging cable: $9 (save $5)
Home and kitchen deals
It's important to keep your home germ-free, and this two-pack from Purell can help. It's ideal for cleaning counters, light switches, doorknobs and other high-traffic surfaces. You can even use it on soft surfaces like furniture. It doesn't have harsh chemicals and doesn't require hand-washing after use, but is still powerful enough to kill 99.9% of viruses and bacteria including cold and flue, strep, norovirus and coronavirus.
- Colgate Hum battery-powered toothbrush: $25 (save $5)
- Glade PlugIns refills (five-pack): $11 (save $2)
- Kidde smoke detector: $7 (save $3)
- Ovente electric kettle: $20 (save $8)
- Calypso Basics kitchen utensil set: $12 (save $18)
- Lush Decor floral shower curtain: $17 (save $32)
- ThermoPro TP15 waterproof food thermometer: $13 (save $5)
- Amazon Basics reusable silicone baking cup liners: $8 (save $3)
- Sushi-making kit: $18 (save $1)
- Illume woodfire-scented soy candle in tin: $15 (save $12)
- Bloomingville textured decorative metal bowl: $22 (save $31)
- Creative Co-Op nautical rope door stop: $13 (save $11)
Health and beauty deals
This 7-piece set comes with everything you need to properly take care of your nails, including its own nice carrying case. It includes an ear spoon, peeling knife, nail file, eyebrow clip, fingernail scissors, toenail scissors and a nose hair trimmer.
- Victoria's Secret Very Sexy lotion: $13 (save $6)
- Lady Gaga eyeshadow palette: $14 (save $22)
- Epsom salt: $18 (save $11)
- Castor oil eyelash serum: $10 (save $3)
- Organic shea butter: $16 (save $9)
- Ashwaganda gummies (60 count): $10 (save $10)
- Magnesium tablets (60 count): $14 (save $9)
Baby and child deals
These 5.1-ounce tubes of toothpaste come in a "silly strawberry" flavor and are free of flouride, making it safe for kids. The natural toothpaste uses calcium and silica to gently clean teeth. It doesn't contain any preservatives, and it isn't tested on animals.
- Medela breastmilk cooler and transport set: $23 (save $7)
- Melissa & Doug wooden safari chunky puzzle: $10 (save $1)
- Butterfly child's outdoor chair: $20 (save $11)
- Camelbak insulated kids water bottle: $20 (save $2)
- Corner protectors (transparent, 12 count): $10 (save $5)
- Baby wipes dispenser: $14 (save $3)
- Baby memory book with hand or footprint ink pad: $15 (save $8)
- Monthly milestone wooden markers for photos: $11 (save $1)
More deals
Right now you can get a 30-day trial of Amazon's Music Unlimited for free, which is a great way to try a new streaming service without forking out any money. It costs you nothing, as long as you remember to cancel before the trial ends. You'll get access to a catalog that includes hundreds of thousands of songs, including new releases.
- Felt-tip Sharpie pens: $12 (save $23)
- Van Richten's Guide to Ravenloft hardcover D&D source book: $19 (save $31)
- Watergate: A New History hardcover: $15 (save $20)
- Membrane Solutions straw water filter: $10 (save $7)
- Summit mosquito dunks (20-count): $21 (save $12)
- iHealth no-touch forehead thermometer: $20 (save $35)
- Oxford loose-leaf binder paper: $20 (save $4)
- Belkin Power Strip surge protector: $21 (save $3)
- Spectracide Ant Shield outdoor stakes: $7 (save $10)
- Ortho Home Defense insect killer: $11 (save $5)