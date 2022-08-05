Best VPNs Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold Wish List National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day T-Mobile Data Breach Settlement Ecobee vs. Nest Thermostat Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar Review $50 Off Google Pixel 6A Best Chef's Knife
Deals

Today's Best Deals: Shop These Bargains for Under $25

From home goods to tech gadgets and everything in between, here are all the best deals you can take advantage of today.

Jared DiPane headshot
Jared DiPane
2 min read

There are so many deals available on a daily basis. Instead of going out and trying to find the best ones each day, let the team of experts at CNET help you out. We're rounding up all of our favorite affordable deals right here, and updating it each day as new deals under $25 are available. 

Everyday essential deals 
Amazon

Purell hand sanitizer 6-pack

Save $9

If the past few years have taught us one thing, it's that we need to keep our hands clean. A great way to ensure your hands are germ-free while you're on the go is hand sanitizer and right now you can save big when you pick up a 6 count. It may seem silly to buy so much of it, but with this you can put one at home, one in your office, one in your to-go bag and never worry about being without it.

$18 at Amazon

Tech deals
Amazon

Tozo T10 wireless earbuds

Save $18

You don't have to spend hundreds of dollars to find a decent pair of wireless earbuds these days. This set from Tozo has IPX8 waterproofing, Bluetooth 5.3, one-step pairing and with the charging case they can last for up to 30 hours before needing to be charged again. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon for the full discount here.

$22 at Amazon

Home and kitchen deals
Purell

Purell Multisurface Disinfectant Spray (2-pack): $13

Save $2

It's important to keep your home germ-free, and this two-pack from Purell can help. It's ideal for cleaning counters, light switches, doorknobs and other high-traffic surfaces. You can even use it on soft surfaces like furniture. It doesn't have harsh chemicals and doesn't require hand-washing after use, but is still powerful enough to kill 99.9% of viruses and bacteria including cold and flue, strep, norovirus and coronavirus.

$13 at Amazon

Health and beauty deals
Amazon

Manicure nail clipper set

Save $2

This 7-piece set comes with everything you need to properly take care of your nails, including its own nice carrying case. It includes an ear spoon, peeling knife, nail file, eyebrow clip, fingernail scissors, toenail scissors and a nose hair trimmer. 

$8 at Amazon

Baby and child deals
Amazon

Tom's flouride-free children's toothpaste (3-pack)

Save $5

These 5.1-ounce tubes of toothpaste come in a "silly strawberry" flavor and are free of flouride, making it safe for kids. The natural toothpaste uses calcium and silica to gently clean teeth. It doesn't contain any preservatives, and it isn't tested on animals.

$12 at Amazon

More deals
Amazon

Amazon Music Unlimited

Get 30 days free

Right now you can get a 30-day trial of Amazon's Music Unlimited for free, which is a great way to try a new streaming service without forking out any money. It costs you nothing, as long as you remember to cancel before the trial ends. You'll get access to a catalog that includes hundreds of thousands of songs, including new releases.

See at Amazon

