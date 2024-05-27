Today Only: Save $600 With This Roborock Robot Vacuum Memorial Day Deal

Memorial Day deals are live across all of the major retailers, and if you're in the market for a smart home upgrade, Best Buy is where you'll want to head right now. It is offering the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra at a huge $600 discount, dropping it down to an all-time low of $1,000. But like many other Best Buy's Memorial Day deals, it's set to expire tonight.

This particular robot vacuum is a high-end model with support for not only vacuuming but also mopping. But that's just the start.

Best Memorial Day Appliance Deals Whether you’re upgrading a single device or want to overhaul your entire home with a bundle, you can follow the latest Memorial Day appliance sales to get the best price. See Memorial Day Appliance Deals

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

The first thing you'll notice is that this robot vacuum is self-emptying, which means that it can go up to seven weeks before you have to change the dust bag. It can also self-clean and self-refill the mopping components, which ensures that your hard floors will stay squeaky clean without the need for you to keep topping up a small reservoir, as is often the case with these kinds of machines.

Other features worth noting include the lidar technology that scans rooms before creating a detailed map to ensure the vacuum doesn't get stuck, while the machine can even charge off-peak to save you money. Buyers can also use the Roborock app to choose exact cleaning routes and no-go zones.