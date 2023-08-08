X
Today Only: Grab This Simple Analog Air Fryer for Just $20 (Save $50)

Need an air fryer? Get this 3.7-quart Bella Pro Series model for the cost of take-out with this 1-day deal at Best Buy.

Max McHone
The Bella Pro Series 3.7-quart analog air fryer is displayed against a green background.
Bella Pro Series/CNET

Air fryers have gained popularity in recent years thanks to how safe and simple they are to use, as well as the fact that air fryers are faster, easier and healthier than traditional frying methods. If you've been holding out, don't fret. Best Buy has slashed the price on the 3.7-quart Bella Pro Series air fryer by $50, bringing the price of this simple, user-friendly analog model to just $20. That's about the cost of takeout. This offer expires tonight, Aug. 8, at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET). 

See at Best Buy

With a 3.7-quart capacity, this Bella air fryer is great for whipping up quick snacks as well as full meals for up to four people. It boasts 1,300 watts of power, and can reach temperatures of up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit in just minutes. It's also easy to use with it's simple two-in-one analog knob, which adjusts both the temperature and cooking time. And it has an auto-shutoff function with an audible alert for added safety. And with a dishwasher-safe cooking pan and tray, cleanup is a breeze as well.

If you're in the market for a different air fryer, whether you're looking to go bigger, smaller or want one with more cooking functions, you can check out our roundup of all the best air fryer deals for even more bargains.

