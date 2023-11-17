Our Favorite Cordless Vacuum of 2023 Is Down to a New All-Time Low for Black Friday

Even if you love a tidy home, vacuuming is still a bit of a hassle for everyone, so why make it harder than it has to be? Cordless vacuums are much lighter and more convenient than traditional vacuum cleaners, and right now you can pick up our overall favorite model of 2023 at a serious discount. Amazon has slashed the price of the Tineco Pure One S11 to just $210. Better yet, a 5% on-page coupon takes a further 5%, dropping the final price down to just $199 -- a new all-time low for the product that beats its October Prime Day price by $29.

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy? Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.

There's no set expiration for this Black Friday deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This Tineco stick vacuum kept up with, and even outperformed, plenty of pricier elite vacuums in our tests, so being able to snag one for under $200 is a serious bargain. It weighs in at just under 6 pounds, making it highly maneuverable, but still boasts 130 watts of powerful suction for serious cleaning capabilities. It's also equipped with a smart sensor that detects dust and debris and automatically adjusts the suction power to help extend the battery life. It has a runtime of up to 40 minutes on a single charge, and it has an LED display so you can monitor the battery levels in real time. Plus, it's collapsable, so it can also be used as a handheld vacuum for serious versatility.

