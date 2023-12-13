You Can Grab Our Overall Favorite Cordless Vacuum for $60 Off at Amazon

Cleaning is enough of a hassle without having to lug a heavy vacuum cleaner between outlets or up and down the stairs. If you're looking for a lightweight and convenient alternative, you may want to upgrade to a cordless model. And right now, you can snag the Tineco Pure One S11 -- our overall top pick for 2023 -- at a discount. Use the instant coupon to save $60 at Amazon, which drops the price down to just $240. That's around $40 more than the all-time low we saw during Black Friday, but is still a great bargain considering this is one of the best stick vacuums on the market right now. Though there's no set expiration for this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This Tineco stick vacuum kept up with, and even outperformed, plenty of pricier elite vacuums in our tests, so being able to snag one for under $250 is a serious bargain. It weighs in at just under 6 pounds, making it highly maneuverable, but still boasts 130 watts of powerful suction for serious cleaning capabilities. It's also equipped with a smart sensor that detects dust and debris and automatically adjusts the suction power to help extend the battery life. It has a runtime of up to 40 minutes on a single charge, and it has an LED display so you can monitor the battery levels in real time. Plus, it's collapsable, so it can also be used as a handheld vacuum for serious versatility.

This Tineco deal is a pretty great value, but you can also check out our full roundup of all the best cordless vacuum deals for even more bargains.