X
This Ultra-Rugged 4TB Portable SanDisk SSD Is Hundreds Off at Amazon

The Extreme Pro is protected against drops, rain and dust, boasts lighting-fast transfer speeds and right now you can snag it on sale for $270.

Max McHone
SanDisk Extreme Pro portable SSD
SanDisk/CNET

There are plenty of more affordable flash drives and portable SSDs out there, but few are more durable than the SanDisk Extreme Pro. It earned a spot on our list of the best external SSDs of 2023 thanks to its seriously rugged design and blazing-fast transfer speeds, and right now, you can snag one at a serious discount. Amazon currently has the substantial 4TB model on sale for $270, which saves hundreds compared to the average price. There's no set expiration for this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This portable SSD is designed to handle even your most extreme adventures, which makes it a great pick for travel photographers and content creators. It features a forged aluminum chassis with a silicon shell that protects it from drops of up to two meters, and it boasts an IP55 weather-resistance rating, which means it's protected against both dust and rain as well. 

It also has an integrated carabineer loop so it's easy to secure to your bag or backpack. Internally, it's equipped with a whopping 4TB of storage, and it boasts lightning-fast read and write speeds of up to 2000MB/s so you can quickly transfer files to your laptop or PC. And with password protection and 256-bit AES encryption, it keeps your data away from prying eyes. 

