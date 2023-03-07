This Sleek 27-Inch Samsung Smart Monitor Is $110 Off at Amazon

If you need an extra workstation at home, but don't want to invest in a whole new computer, a smart monitor offers the best of both worlds. They allows you to run basic apps for both work and entertainment -- without being connected to a computer -- and right now, you can pick one up at a great price. Amazon currently has on sale for just $170, which saves you $110 compared to the usual price. There's no set expiration for this deal, so there's no guaranteeing how long it will be available. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

While we haven't reviewed this model, the specs tell an interesting story. The Samsung M50B monitor is essentially an even smarter smart TV. In addition to entertainment and streaming apps like Netflix and YouTube, it can also run Microsoft Office 365 programs so you can edit documents, type up spreadsheets and much more -- all without the help of a PC. Additionally, It works great as a second monitor with multiple HDMI ports and Apple AirPlay built-in so you can wirelessly stream content from your iPhone, iPad or MacBook. The screen itself is a 27-inch full HD LED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support for sharp contrast. It also has a built-in webcam so it's ready for video calls and virtual meetings right out of the box, and an adaptive picture feature that automatically adjusts the brightness so you can clearly see the screen in any environment.

If you prefer a bigger screen, the , or you can check out our roundup of all the best monitor deals for even more bargains.