This Shark Robot Vacuum Is Back Down to $350 and Will Clean Your Floors for You

Amazon has slashed $300 off the cost of this robot vacuum that tackles everyday messes automatically and hassle-free.

Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
2 min read
The Shark AV2501AE AI Ultra robot vacuum is displayed against a yellow background.
Shark/CNET

Stop circling back to the same chores over and over. With robot vacuums, you'll cut down your to-do list, saving you time and energy. These devices will clean your floors for you, and if you set up a schedule, they'll do it automatically, freeing you up to tackle other tasks while still keeping your floors clean and tidy. While robot vacs are convenient options, they can be pretty pricey. That's even more true when you opt for devices with all the bells and whistles.

There are robot vacuum deals out there that can cut the cost of these helpful devices. Right now Amazon has marked down the Shark AI Ultra Robot self-empty XL to just $350. That's a 46% discount, saving you $300 off the list price. The vacuum comes with a self-emptying base, too, which means you won't need to clean out your device after a vacuuming session. We're not sure how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase soon if you want to nab one at this price.

See at Amazon

The Shark AV2501AE robot vacuum comes equipped with a lot of great features including object detection, lidar precision home mapping and 360-degree sensors. Additionally, this vac swaps the traditional bristles of a brush roll for silicone fins, which should decrease hair wrap and provide an extra deep clean. It also has HEPA filtration, which captures and traps 99.97% of dust and allergens.

It has a runtime of up to 120 minutes per charge so it can tackle the whole home in one go. If it does need to return to the dock for a recharge, this vacuum will return where it left off. You can also set schedules so that it cleans automatically when it's most convenient for you. Plus, you can initiate on-demand cleaning, including targeted deep-cleaning of high-traffic areas whenever you need to -- and you can do it all with voice control using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. 

Because the included XL self-emptying base holds up to 60 days of dirt, dust and debris, you will only need to empty it every two months on average, taking a little bit more off your plate. 

For more convenient home updates you can score at a discount, including smart lighting, plugs, speakers and more, check out our roundup of smart home deals happening now. 

