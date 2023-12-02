This QVC Deal Drops the Keurig K-Mini Plus Down to Just $60

It's hard to beat the convenience of a single-serve Keurig brewer, and with so many variations on the market, there's a right fit for everyone. If you're looking for a slim, compact model that won't take up too much counterspace, the Keurig K-Mini may be a wise investment. It's currently our overall top Keurig machine, and right now QVC has slashed the price of the Keurig K-Mini Plus by $49, meaning you'll pay just $60 to get one for your home or office. And if you're a first time buyer at QVC, you can snag $20 off your first order of $40 or more when you use promo code HOLIDAY20 at checkout.

At less than 5 inches wide, this coffee maker is a good solution for tight spaces. It has a removeable 12-ounce reservoir that you'll need to refill each time you brew, but that helps minimize the footprint of this machine. The Plus model also includes storage for up to nine pods, as well as cord storage in the machine, further freeing up your countertops. The removable drip tray makes cleanup simple and allows you to fit up to 7-inch tall travel mugs. And if you like your coffee with an extra punch, there is a strong brew setting on this model.

There are seven color variants to choose from, including Dusty Rose, Red, Black, Evening Teal, Grey, Misty Green and White, so you can select the one that best matches your style. Plus, your purchase includes free shipping and a voucher worth $20 towards a purchase of K-Cup pods at Keurig.com of $35 or more, which will also ship for free. Whether you're treating yourself to this pod brewer or snagging a holiday gift for someone you love, this is a solid deal.