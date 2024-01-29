This Powerful Stick Vacuum Will Cost You Just $54

Vacuuming is sometimes one of those necessary things that we all wish would just go away. But if we do have to do it we should at least have the tools we need to do a good job while making it as easy as possible. There are plenty of good cordless vacuums to help here, but some of them can be costly. Thankfully, there are also plenty that won't break the bank.

One example of that is the Vactidy V8 Pro stick vacuum which at $160 was already cheaper than some of the competition. But if you order before the end of Feb. 1 you'll get your new vacuum for just $54. That's a whole 66% off the original price. You won't need to enter any codes or clip any coupons because that's all taken care of when you click through from our link. That means that all you have to do now is place the order before the clock runs out.

Despite the low price this vac has everything you're going to need to get the job done. It has a 20,000-Pa suction mode for those times when you need to get stubborn dirt out. In regular mode, its battery lasts for up to 35 minutes per charge, which won't compete with the likes of Dyson, but for $54 you can't really expect Dyson performance. The vacuum's body weighs just 3.31 pounds.

Your new vacuum will come with all the accessories you are likely to need to clean in all situations and positions, whether it's carpet or hardwood flooring.

