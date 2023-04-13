Roku's New Plus Series TV Best Internet Providers Try CNET Daily Deals Texts You Should Get More Sleep Current Refinance Rates Best Solar Companies EPA's Vehicle Emissions Rules Where's Your Tax Refund?
This Powerful Shark AI Ultra Vacuums and Mops, and It's $300 Off Right Now

Right now at Amazon, you can snag this advanced two-in-one robot vacuum, plus a self-emptying base, for $400.
A Shark robot vacuum, base station and phone against a green background.
Shark

The only thing better than a robot that vacuums for you is one that mops as well. And right now, you've got an opportunity to snag one of these advanced two-in-one robot vacuums at a serious bargain. Amazon currently has the Shark AI Ultra on sale for $400, which saves you a whopping $300 compared to the usual price. There's no set expiration for this sale, but we don't expect a deal this good to last for long. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings. 

With advanced cleaning capabilities, this Shark two-in-one robot vacuum can transform your weekly chore list for good. It boasts powerful suction that can handle both carpets and hardwood floors, and sonic mopping that scrubs at up to 100 times per minute so it can handle even dried-on messes. It also uses advanced lidar navigation to map your home, and cleans in a grid pattern to prevent any missed spots. Plus, it comes with a self-emptying base which is equipped with a HEPA filter to trap dust and allergens, and can can hold up to 60 days of dirt so you only have to empty it every few weeks. 

Or, if you're looking for a different model, you can check out our roundup of all the best robot vacuum deals for even more bargains. 

