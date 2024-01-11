This Nifty Cordless Stick Vacuum Is Down to Only $54 at Amazon

Vacuuming isn't a fun romp for any of us, but with the right equipment you can lighten the load of this evergreen chore and get back to doing the things you love. One way to make cleaning your floors faster and easier is investing in a good cordless vacuum, and it's all the better when you can score a sizeable discount. Right now, the Vactidy Blitz V8 is discounted by an incredible $106 down to just $54 at Amazon.

Simply add the vacuum to your cart via that link and you should see the discounted price during checkout. If not, enter code 668IU6Z4 and that should have the same effect. This price won't hang around for long, so be sure to take advantage of this deal by Jan. 31.

Paying just $54 makes this vac's specs all the more impressive. It has a 20,000-Pa suction mode, for those times when you need to get stubborn dirt out. In regular mode, its battery lasts for up to 35 minutes per charge, which won't compete with the likes of Dyson, but for $54 you can't really expect Dyson performance. The vacuum's body weighs just 3 pounds.

Your new vacuum will come with all the accessories you need to clean in all situations and positions, whether it's carpet or hardwood flooring. If this kit doesn't come with an accessory, you probably don't need it.

Prefer your vacuums to clean for you? Check out our collection of the best robot vacuum deals and kick back and relax.