This Newegg After-Christmas Sale Will Net You Big Savings on Laptops, PC Components and More

Still in a shopping mood? You're in luck: Plenty of retailers are holding post-holiday sales this week, and that includes Newegg. While it's mostly known for selling electronics, Newegg has varied its inventory quite a bit in recent years, so this Newegg after-Christmas sale has a little bit of everything. And that includes some prices that are currently lower than Amazon and Best Buy.

Some great laptop deals we've spotted:

Building your own PC? Check out this 20TB Seagate Exos X20 spinning hard drive that's going for $320, instead of the cheapest seller on Amazon, where it's going for $372. Or if you need a new CPU, the Intel Core i5-13600K is going for $283 instead of $300. Or if, you're looking for a budget-friendly GPU, this PELADN Radeon RX 6750 XT graphics card is going for $368 instead of $499 -- and that's before a $35 Newegg gift card is thrown in.

There are also a couple of solid software deals you can grab from Newegg too. For example, this 1-year subscription to Malwarebytes Premium + Privacy VPN is going for as low $35 if you use the promo code ACSCZ26352. Also, this 1-year McAfee Total Protection 2024 subscription is going for just $20 if you use the promo code ACSCZ26346. But note that both are limited offers, so don't delay.