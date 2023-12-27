This Newegg After-Christmas Sale Will Net You Big Savings on Laptops, PC Components and More
Looking for post-holiday tech discounts? Newegg's got you covered.
Still in a shopping mood? You're in luck: Plenty of retailers are holding post-holiday sales this week, and that includes Newegg. While it's mostly known for selling electronics, Newegg has varied its inventory quite a bit in recent years, so this Newegg after-Christmas sale has a little bit of everything. And that includes some prices that are currently lower than Amazon and Best Buy.
Some great laptop deals we've spotted:
- The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i laptop is going for $680, which is $200 cheaper than Amazon's price of $880. It features muscular specs, including an Intel i7-1355U, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.
- The Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop is going for $1,000, which is $100 cheaper than Best Buy's $1,100. Its RTX 4050 video card and AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor will deliver solid graphics performance on the latest PC gaming titles.
- If you want something a bit more powerful, the MSI GP Series has an RTX 4080 and is going for $1,599, instead of the $2,100 from Best Buy.
Building your own PC? Check out this 20TB Seagate Exos X20 spinning hard drive that's going for $320, instead of the cheapest seller on Amazon, where it's going for $372. Or if you need a new CPU, the Intel Core i5-13600K is going for $283 instead of $300. Or if, you're looking for a budget-friendly GPU, this PELADN Radeon RX 6750 XT graphics card is going for $368 instead of $499 -- and that's before a $35 Newegg gift card is thrown in.
There are also a couple of solid software deals you can grab from Newegg too. For example, this 1-year subscription to Malwarebytes Premium + Privacy VPN is going for as low $35 if you use the promo code ACSCZ26352. Also, this 1-year McAfee Total Protection 2024 subscription is going for just $20 if you use the promo code ACSCZ26346. But note that both are limited offers, so don't delay.
More holiday shopping deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, along with our top gift picks for the holidays. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers.
Need more storage room on your computer?
Add CNET Shopping
Computing Guides
Laptops
Desktops & Monitors
Computer Accessories
Photography
Tablets & E-Readers
3D Printers