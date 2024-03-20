This New 3D Printer Can Handle Exotic Filaments, and You Can Save $140 on It Right Now

3D printing company Qidi Tech has been teasing a new 3D printer for several months now and has finally revealed it as the Q1 Pro, a 250x250mm enclosed machine capable of printing exotic filaments with ease. The release comes with some early bird pricing, so right now you can get it for $469 on the Qidi Tech website, saving you $140 off the standard retail price. We don't know how long this deal will last, so if you're interested, you should grab it soon.

I've had the Q1 Pro for about a week now, and while I can't give you a full review, I can give you my first impressions. As a standard printer, it's pretty average. It's fast, which is good, and all the prints I've tried so far have been accurate. Its key selling points though are a bi-metal hot end and heated chamber that allow you to print more exotic filaments like PAHT-CF and other carbon fiber-based materials. These upgrades aren't unheard of, but in a 3D printer under $500, they are almost unique.

Printing exotic filaments is an exciting part of 3D printing and can help you create prototypes for products you might be designing, or print stronger practical prints you can use around the house or workshop. It's good to see prices coming down on 3D printers that can handle these types of filaments.

