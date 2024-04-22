This Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Coffee Machine Costs Just $100 Right Now

Buying a new coffee maker just got cheaper thanks to a deal that takes the popular Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus machine and slashes its usual $130 asking price by a cool $30. That's $30 that you can use to buy more coffee, but note that this deal is available only to Target Circle members. Thankfully, signing up is free, so there's no reason you won't be able to pick up this coffee machine and espresso maker for just $100. But do it soon. This deal might not stick around for long.

This coffee machine is available in several colors to match your kitchen decor, but no matter the one you pick you'll get the same features. Those features include the ability to brew coffee for five different cup sizes, as well as support for making iced coffees -- and all from a machine that's so compact it'll fit almost anywhere. The removable 25-fluid-ounce water tank is easy to access and refill, too.

You'll be able to enjoy an array of more than 40 permanent specialty Vertuo coffee options, and you'll get a complimentary pack of capsules to try out.

Don't worry if this deal is gone by the time you see it. We've still got your back. Our list of the best coffee maker deals is ready to save you cash, and we constantly update it to make sure you're always seeing the best prices.