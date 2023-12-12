This Gaming Desktop With an RTX 4070 Ti and an AMD Ryzen 7 Is Going for Just $1,600

If you don't want to build your PC from scratch due to a lack of time or tech-savvy, then going for a pre-built PC is an excellent option. To that end, this iBUYPOWER desktop PC is perfect for any gamer looking for a mid-range gaming rig. It has a relatively powerful GPU that should let you handle 2k gaming at high refresh or graphical settings, and it has enough VRAM to be future-proof. While the iBUYPOWER Y40 311A usually goes for $2,350, Best Buy has it discounted heavily down to $1,600, so it's well worth grabbing if you're interested.

Under the hood, this iBUYPOWER PC runs and RTX 4070 Ti, which is a bit more powerful than an RTX 3080, and an excellent GPU for gaming at 1440p. That means you'll easily be hitting maximum graphical quality while maintaining around 100-120 frames per second in most AAA games. You could also run it at 4k, and it won't be a slouch there, but you will have to compromise in graphical settings to stay at over 100 frames.

Luckily, you get a similarly powerful AMD Ryzen 7 7700X, which is a mid-to-high-end CPU that will handle most games perfectly. It will also let you get some productivity and editing work done, making this a rather versatile desktop. As if that wasn't enough, you also get 32GB of DDR5 RAM, which is plenty and great for those who like to keep a lot of tabs and apps open. As for storage, you get both a 1TB NVMe and a 1TB HDD, so you have absolutely plenty for both gaming and general file storage.

iBUYPOWER PC even throws in a mouse and keyboard for free. That said, they aren't excellent quality, and we would suggest grabbing something nicer, which won't cost you too much extra if you check out our roundup for the best gaming mouse under $50 and the best gaming keyboard under $100. Also, if this iBUYPOWER PC doesn't quite do it for you, there are some other excellent gaming PC deals you can check out, too.