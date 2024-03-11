This Flash Sale Will Net You an Anova Sous Vide Cooker for Just $60

If you're unfamiliar with sous vide, it's actually a pretty simple concept that involves putting food in vacuum-sealed bags and then placing those bags in boiling water at an exact temperature. Essentially, it's sort of like a slow cooker that cooks things at a specific heat for a long period of time. Usually, that's quite hard to handle, especially in the average person's home, but this sous vide cooker from Anova will make it a lot easier and might even be a piece of tech that takes your cooking to the next level.

While this sort of tech tends to be quite expensive, there's currently an excellent sale that discounts the Anova Precision Cooker Nano down to just $60 from the usual $149 it goes for. We don't know how long this deal will last, so be sure to grab it before it expires.

What's great about the Nano is that it takes out a lot of the guesswork and fiddling that would normally be required with sous vide. That means you don't have to worry about constantly checking the temperature and adjusting the heat since it does it for you. And, with a range of 32 to 197 degrees Fahrenheit and an accuracy as low as 0.2 degrees, you'll be cooking it at exactly the temperature you need.

You also don't necessarily need to be using the Nano directly, as it connects to an app that lets you know and set the temperature, which is pretty neat. And it has a reasonably long insertable length, so it should fit even your tallest pots. It's also worth noting that it's waterproof, so if you fumble and drop it, it's not the end of the world.

Overall, the Nano is an excellent option if you've never done sous vide before, especially given this deal. You can even get a 12-liter Anovo Precision container for the Nano for just $72 if you bundle it in, rather than the usual $80, so it's a great offer. Of course, if you're feeling a bit lazy and want to cook quicker, you may want to consider these air fryers instead.