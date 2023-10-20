This Excellent Budget Gaming Monitor Is Over Half Off at Just $170

If you want a budget-friendly yet powerful gaming monitor, this deal on the Acer Nitro is worth considering, giving you access to a high resolution and refresh rate without costing a fortune. While it usually goes for $350, you can grab it from Best Buy at the heavily discounted price of $170. That's over half off, though we don't know exactly how long this discount will stick around.

Graphics cards get a lot of the attention when talking gaming setups, but the importance of the monitor can't be overlooked. The type of monitor you get will ultimately decide what GPU you'll likely be running.

While the 27-inch Acer Nitro doesn't run at 4K, but rather at a 2560 x 1440 resolution, it does something much more impressive, hitting a 170Hz refresh rate when the average is often 120-144Hz. That's excellent for a budget monitor, and if you're a fan of action-packed games or e-sports, having access to that higher refresh rate will make a big difference. It also has 250 nits of peak brightness which, though not the highest on the market, is perfectly fine for a budget monitor.

As for display technology, gamers will be happy to know that it comes with AMD FreeSync Premium, which helps avoid screen tearing and stuttering issues. The Acer Nitro also supports HDR10.

A few other smaller features that are nice to have are the 20 degrees of tilt and the integrated speakers, which save you from having to get a standalone pair if you're going for an ultra-budget build. Also, one thing to keep in mind is that the Acer Nitro uses a VA panel, which means darker blacks and better contrast, though it also means generally worse viewing angles. If you're sat right in front of it, that's not a dealbreaker.