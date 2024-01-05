This Cordless Stick Vacuum Is Available for $54 for a Limited Time
Save a whopping $106 on the Vactidy Blitz V8 with this coupon code.
Vacuuming is nobody's idea of fun so you might as well try and lighten the load by getting the right equipment for the job. A good cordless vacuum is one way to make it easier and quicker to clean your floors, and it's all the better when you can save a big chunk of change when picking one up as well. Right now, the Vactidy Blitz V8 is discounted by an incredible $106.
The deal means that you can now give Amazon just $54 and receive the Vactidy Blitz V8 cordless vacuum in return, a price that surely can't hang around for long. Simply add the vacuum to your cart via that link and you should see the discounted price during checkout. If not, enter code 668IU6Z4 and that should have the same effect.
Paying just $54 makes this vac's specs all the more impressive. It features a 20,000Pa strong suction mode for those times when you need to get to stubborn dirt, while the standard mode is still powerful enough to clean while also saving battery power. That battery power lasts for up to 35 minutes per charge -- which won't compete with the likes of Dyson, but for $54 you can't really expect Dyson performance -- and the vacuum's body weighs just 3 pounds for ease of use.
Your new vacuum will come with all the accessories you need to clean in all situations and positions, whether it's carpet or hardwood flooring. If this kit doesn't come with an accessory, you probably don't need it
Prefer your vacuums to clean for you? Check out our collection of the best robot vacuum deals and kick back and relax.
