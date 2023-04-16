This Bowflex M9 Elliptical Is Compact, Low-Impact and $400 Off Right Now

If you're looking for a piece of cardio equipment to add to your home gym setup, you should consider an elliptical machine. They're low-impact, have a small footprint, and right now you can snag a great one on sale. For a limited time, Bowflex is offering $400 off this Max Trainer M9 elliptical, which drops the price down to $1,599. Plus you'll get free shipping, saving you another $99. If you want to take advantage of this deal, be sure to get your order in before it expires on April 30.

The Max Trainer M9 makes it easy to work on your cardio year-round right in the comfort of your own home. It has 20 different resistance levels so you can decide how challenging you want your workout to be, and there's no maximum speed so it's great for sprints and high-intensity interval training. It's also a great choice it you're not sure where to start your fitness journey thanks to the 10-inch touchscreen display and included one-year (a $149 value). The digital fitness membership gives you access to hundreds of on-demand virtual classes and will even create personalized workouts that are designed for your fitness level. You can also use the display track your progress over time, as well as watch all your favorite shows and movies on your preferred streaming services.

