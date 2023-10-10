X
This Automatic Timer Saves My Halloween and My Neighbor's Nerves and It's 31% Off This Prime Day

This Halloween, I'm hooking up my 13-foot singing Jack Skellington to this automatic timer, which is on sale right now during Amazon Prime day.

Danielle Ramirez
I admit that when we purchased a towering Jack Skellington, my first thought was how to make sure that he stayed illuminated at the right time of day. He's 13 feet tall. You can't miss him. 

As an added surprise to us, he also sings. This is about the time we realized we needed a timer, and the one we already had in the front yard was not going to work because Jack required something more compact for his place of residency behind our fence. 

tiffco-timer-promo2

The simple design of this timer makes it incredibly easy to set the range of desired time for the decoration to be on. And right now, this handy timer is on sale during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days for 31% off, so you can get it for just $9.59.

That's an amazing price to pay for peace of mind. We absolutely cannot have Jack singing about being the Pumpkin King at midnight and scaring the lovely grandma that lives next door. 

