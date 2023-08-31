X
This $90 Nelko Shipping Label Printer Is a Must-Have for Your Online Business

It supports 150 mm/s print speeds, Bluetooth connectivity and it's 49% off right now at Amazon.

Max McHone
A black shipping label printer against a blue background.
Nelko

There's a lot of things you'll need to get your online business off the ground. But one of the most important tools to invest in is a shipping label printer. And right now, you can snag one for nearly half off. Amazon currently has this Nelko Bluetooth thermal shipping label printer -- our top pick in our best printer round-up -- on sale for just $90, which saves you $86 compared to the usual price. There's no set expiration for this deal, so get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings. 

See at Amazon

This Nelko printer makes it easy to get your orders out the door quickly and efficiently. It's equipped with thermal direct technology, so it supports speeds of up to 150 mm/s, which means it can print up to 72 4x6 inch shipping labels every minute. The labels are compatible with a wide variety of platforms, including Amazon, Etsy, Shopify, FedEx, USPS, UPS and many more. It doesn't support Wi-Fi connectivity but is equipped with Bluetooth, so you can print wirelessly right from your phone, tablet or laptop, or via USB as well. Plus, it has a small 5x9 inch footprint, so it won't crowd your desk or workstation either. 

