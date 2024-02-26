This $80 Discount on Ninja's DualBrew Pro Helps You Slake Your Coffee Thirst for Less
Add this versatile coffee maker to your kitchen arsenal for the discounted price of $170 today only.
Some folks simply can't wake up in the morning without that first cup of coffee, but you have to do the work of getting that cup ready without having had any coffee yet. Luckily, the Ninja DualBrew Pro coffee maker does a lot of that work for you, and right now you can knock $80 off the price and bring it down to $170 at Best Buy. That said, be aware that the deal ends tonight, so you don't have long left to get in on the savings.
Aside from the special price, this coffee maker has plenty going for it. For starters, there's a 12-cup thermal carafe to keep your coffee warm, with a 60-ounce, multiposition water reservoir giving you the option to position it to the side or rear of the machine to best suit your space.
The DualBrew Pro can use grounds or K-cup pods and offers four brew styles: classic, rich, over ice and specialty. There's also an independent hot water system that's separate from the coffee system to ensure there's no cross-contamination. All things considered, there's a lot to like here, including the easy cleaning function and dishwasher-safe parts.
Amazon has the same coffee maker, but with a standard glass carafe rather than the thermal one that's bundled at Best Buy, and it's $10 more, which makes this Best Buy offer a worthy grab for coffee lovers hoping to score a great deal. Or check out our collection of the best coffee maker deals if this Ninja option doesn't hit the spot.
