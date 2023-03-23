Drug-Resistant Fungus Computing's Top Prize Google's AI Chatbot Beat Airline Ticket Prices ChatGPT Bug 7 Daily Habits for Happiness Weigh Yourself Accurately 12 Healthy Spring Recipes
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.
Deals

This 6-in-1 Power Strip Lets You Charge All Your Devices for $26

Ditch cord clutter and power all of your devices with the Anker 521 power strip and save $17 for a limited time.

Adrian Marlow headshot
Adrian Marlow
An Anker 6-in-1 charger is displayed against an orange background.
Anker/CNET

Most of us have a handful of devices we rely on, and keeping them powered is a priority. This small, versatile six-in-one charger from Anker can help you keep your devices powered and clear clutter from your desk or bedside table. Regularly $43, you can knock the price of Anker's 521 power strip down to just $26 when you use promo code ANKER9139M at checkout. And if you have Prime, there are two other colors available at the same price right now, so you can grab the one that best matches your style.

See at Amazon

This 5-foot power cord has one USB-C port, two USB-A ports and three AC outlets. It also offers surge protection, fire-resistance and other safety features. You can power up to six devices at once. However, if you need to charge your phone fast, Anker states that the USB-C port reaches up to 30 watts when no other devices are charging, which can have your phone fully charged in just an hour and a half. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

Read more: Best iPhone 14 Fast Chargers at the Lowest Prices We Can Find

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.