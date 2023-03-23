This 6-in-1 Power Strip Lets You Charge All Your Devices for $26

Most of us have a handful of devices we rely on, and keeping them powered is a priority. This small, versatile six-in-one charger from Anker can help you keep your devices powered and clear clutter from your desk or bedside table. Regularly $43, you can knock the price of Anker's 521 power strip down to just $26 when you use promo code ANKER9139M at checkout. And if you have Prime, there are two other colors available at the same price right now, so you can grab the one that best matches your style.

This 5-foot power cord has one USB-C port, two USB-A ports and three AC outlets. It also offers surge protection, fire-resistance and other safety features. You can power up to six devices at once. However, if you need to charge your phone fast, Anker states that the USB-C port reaches up to 30 watts when no other devices are charging, which can have your phone fully charged in just an hour and a half. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

Read more: Best iPhone 14 Fast Chargers at the Lowest Prices We Can Find