This $250 9th-Gen iPad Is the Perfect Christmas Gift for Your Kids

There are plenty of budget tablets on the market, but some of them can be pretty rough. And if you're a family of iPhone owners you're probably going to want to stick to Apple gear. That can be expensive, especially if you're looking for a new iPad for your kids for Christmas. But Best Buy has the answer, with the ninth-gen iPad now available with a big $70 discount.

That discount means that the iPad is now available for just $250, no codes or coupons needed, with both silver and space gray models to pick from. You also get three free months of Apple TV Plus, three months of Apple Fitness Plus and three months of Apple Music included to help sweeten the deal.

This tablet comes with 64GB of storage, which is more than enough for all your streaming apps and a few games, while the Wi-Fi connectivity makes all of that possible. The large 10.2-inch display is colorful and bright, and the A13 Bionic chip inside will zip through everything your kids will throw at it. It's even plenty powerful enough should the adults in the house want to have a go, too.

