This 2-in-1 Roborock Robot Vacuum and Mop Is Down to $520 Right Now (Save $350)

Chores are seemingly never-ending tasks, but some recent advancements in smart devices have made the job much easier. Robot vacuums can keep your floors tidy, automatically clearing debris on your schedule. These nifty machines can be pricey, but right now Amazon has slashed the price of Roborock's Q7 Max Plus robot vacuum and mop combo by a whopping $350 -- meaning you'll pay just $520 to snag one for yourself. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

This 2-in-1 delivers 4200Pa max suction, which should be more than enough to tackle everyday messes around the house. It even has a rubber brush that resists tangles and easily captures pet hair. Plus, it mops at the same time to capture any debris the vacuum doesn't capture. There are 30 different water flow levels so that you can customize it to your preference. It also has LiDar navigation tools, works with Alexa and comes with comprehensive app controls to help you set schedules and routines for it to clean automatically.

This model also comes with a conveniently large self-empty base that can hold up to seven weeks of debris, so you don't have to empty it for months at a time. And it delivers up to 180 minutes of runtime per charge, providing up to 3,229 square feet of coverage, which is plenty for most households.

