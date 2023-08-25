X
This 2-in-1 Roborock Robot Vacuum and Mop Is Down to $520 Right Now (Save $350)

Skip the hassle of cleaning your floors and let Roborock's Q7 Max Plus do it for you -- it's available for 40% less right.

The Roborock Q7 Max Plus robot vacuum and mop with auto-empty dock is displayed against a yellow background.
Chores are seemingly never-ending tasks, but some recent advancements in smart devices have made the job much easier. Robot vacuums can keep your floors tidy, automatically clearing debris on your schedule. These nifty machines can be pricey, but right now Amazon has slashed the price of Roborock's Q7 Max Plus robot vacuum and mop combo by a whopping $350 -- meaning you'll pay just $520 to snag one for yourself. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

This 2-in-1 delivers 4200Pa max suction, which should be more than enough to tackle everyday messes around the house. It even has a rubber brush that resists tangles and easily captures pet hair. Plus, it mops at the same time to capture any debris the vacuum doesn't capture. There are 30 different water flow levels so that you can customize it to your preference. It also has LiDar navigation tools, works with Alexa and comes with comprehensive app controls to help you set schedules and routines for it to clean automatically. 

This model also comes with a conveniently large self-empty base that can hold up to seven weeks of debris, so you don't have to empty it for months at a time. And it delivers up to 180 minutes of runtime per charge, providing up to 3,229 square feet of coverage, which is plenty for most households. 

Looking for model with different features or a lower price point? We've rounded up plenty of other robot vacuum deals worth checking out.  

